Nawet 50% taniej

Wydrukowano:

wPolityce.pl

wiadomości z Polski i ze świata

Opublikowano:

Dział: Facts from Poland

EXCLUSIVE "Graveyard" of banners in Łomianki. The President's supporters protested against destroying electoral materials

autor: wPolityce.pl
autor: wPolityce.pl

Andrzej Duda’s supporters organized a protest in Łomianki. They created a cemetery of election banners with the image of the president, which were devastated during the election campaign.

The election materials, which were regularly devastated during the whole election campaign, came from three municipalities - Izabelin, Łomianki and Stare Babice.

The participants of the protest brought some of the destroyed banners and presented them in front of the local sports and recreation centre building. As they claim, if they had arrived with all the chopped and covered-up electoral materials, there would not have been enough space in the parking lot for them.

The protest was attended by residents of nearby municipalities, whose fences carried electoral materials with an image of Andrzej Duda.

We have the right to promote and advertise our candidate too. We live in the same country as the voters of the other candidates

— says one of the participants of the protest in an interview with the portal wPolityce.pl.

The attendees assured that they did not destroy the election materials of the other candidates. They organized the „cemetery” to show the scale of vandalism.

This is the first time for many people in our villages to dare to show that they vote for Andrzej Duda. Their courage and determination caused fury on the other side. But people no longer fear, they no longer allow to be threatened. Our opponents speak a lot about democracy, the constitution. But they wouldn’t let people who have different opinions live in their area

— says one of the participants.

Tłum. K.J.

Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/507453-exclusive-graveyard-of-banners-in-lomianki?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29

Autor

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

Studio TV

W tym miejscu za chwilę pojawią się komentarze...
Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci

Redaktor Naczelna: Marzena Nykiel

Zespół: Krzysztof Bałękowski, Wojciech Biedroń, Adam Kacprzak, Jacek Karnowski, Michał Karnowski, Tomasz Karpowicz, Kamil Kwiatek, Aleksander Majewski, Adam Stankiewicz, Weronika Tomaszewska, Anna Wiejak.

Autorzy: Łukasz Adamski, Piotr Cywiński, Krzysztof Feusette, Grzegorz Górny, Edyta Hołdyńska, Jerzy Jachowicz, Aleksandra Jakubowska, Stanisław Janecki, Dorota Łosiewicz, Maja Narbutt, Maciej Pawlicki, Andrzej Potocki, Marek Pyza, Aleksandra Rybińska, Marcin Wikło.

Używasz przestarzałej wersji przeglądarki Internet Explorer posiadającej ograniczoną funkcjonalność i luki bezpieczeństwa. Tracisz możliwość skorzystania z pełnych możliwości serwisu.

Zaktualizuj przeglądarkę lub skorzystaj z alternatywnej.