Andrzej Duda’s supporters organized a protest in Łomianki. They created a cemetery of election banners with the image of the president, which were devastated during the election campaign.
The election materials, which were regularly devastated during the whole election campaign, came from three municipalities - Izabelin, Łomianki and Stare Babice.
The participants of the protest brought some of the destroyed banners and presented them in front of the local sports and recreation centre building. As they claim, if they had arrived with all the chopped and covered-up electoral materials, there would not have been enough space in the parking lot for them.
The protest was attended by residents of nearby municipalities, whose fences carried electoral materials with an image of Andrzej Duda.
We have the right to promote and advertise our candidate too. We live in the same country as the voters of the other candidates
— says one of the participants of the protest in an interview with the portal wPolityce.pl.
The attendees assured that they did not destroy the election materials of the other candidates. They organized the „cemetery” to show the scale of vandalism.
This is the first time for many people in our villages to dare to show that they vote for Andrzej Duda. Their courage and determination caused fury on the other side. But people no longer fear, they no longer allow to be threatened. Our opponents speak a lot about democracy, the constitution. But they wouldn’t let people who have different opinions live in their area
— says one of the participants.
Tłum. K.J.
