The results from almost all the committees available. Andrzej Duda definitely winning the first round

After 10 a.m., the State Election Commission reported election results from 99.78% of electoral commissions / autor: PAP/Mateusz Marek
President Andrzej Duda has won the first round of the presidential election with a result of 43.67% (8 mln 412 thousand 183) according to the data provided by the PKW on the basis of 99.78% of the counted votes. Law and Justice (PiS) candidate will compete in the second round of the election with Rafał Trzaskowski, who achieved second place with 30.34% of the vote. (5 million 845 thousand 164 votes). The turnout in Sunday’s presidential election was 64.4%!

Andrzej Duda (Law and Justice) - 43.67%. (8 million 412 thousand 183 votes)

Rafał Trzaskowski (PO-EPP) - 30.34% (5 million 845 thousand 164 votes).

Szymon Hołownia (centre-left) - 13.85% (2mn 667 thousand 655 votes).

Krzysztof Bosak (radical right wing) - 6.75% (1 million 300 thousand 923 votes).

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz (PSL-EPP)- 2.37%. (457 thousand 092 votes)

Robert Biedroń (Socialists) - 2.21%. (425 thousand 734 votes).

