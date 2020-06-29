We know the results of the late poll: Andrzej Duda gains. The President has won the first round with a result of 42.5 percent.
On Sunday at 9 p.m. the voting in the presidential elections in Poland was finished. After midnight we knew the results of late poll. The winner of the first round is President Andrzej Duda. The president who is running for re-election will compete in the second round with KO candidate Rafał Trzaskowski. The turnout in Sunday’s presidential election was 62.9 percent!
LATE POLL RESULTS:
Andrzej Duda - 42.5 %.
Rafał Trzaskowski - 30.3 %.
Szymon Hołownia - 13.5 %.
Krzysztof Bosak - 7.1 %.
Robert Biedroń - 2.5%.
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz - 2.5%.
Other candidates - 1.6%.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/506905-we-know-the-results-of-the-late-poll-andrzej-duda-gains?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29