This is how President Donald Trump addressed the President of Poland during the meeting at the White House:
We all know what a great country and a wonderful country Poland is. It is an hounour to have a friend of mine here, President Duda of Poland who has done an incredible job. I do believe he has an election coming up and I do believe he will be very successful. So, thank you very much and all your representatives. Thank you very much for being here. (…) In the meeting today President Duda and I reaffirmed the vital alliance between our nations. (…) Poland is only one of eight NATO members that is current with the money that they are supposed to be paying. (…) Some of other countries haven’t done so well in terms of what they are supposed to be paying to NATO. (…)
I applaud Poland and the Polish people for its devotion to safeguarding their country’ borders. And I just left our border, by the way, the wall is moving along rapidly and our border is about as strong as it’s ever been. (…) Poland makes vigilant efforts to uphold the rule of law. The United States and Poland have recently signed several long-term contracts for US Liquefied Natural Gas supply. (…) We are working to conclude an agreement that will facilitate Poland’s development of nuclear energy plants throughout the purchase involving our very big, very good companies, technology to do civilian nuclear energy. (…)
We are true friends and trusted partners. We are forever united by our shared believe in family, faith in law, liberty, democracy and justice. We will stand together in the name of God, for our freedom and yours. President Duda, we express once again our gratitude for your visit and friendship. We have very special relationship and or alliance is powerful. (…) I believe that the greatest of our relationship lies ahead. — said Trump.
It is an honor that President Duda is with us, my friend. We’ve had a lot of discussions and we have really cooperated with Poland very well, we’ve never had better relations, we’ve never been closer to Poland than we are at present
— said Trump in the Oval Office.
President Duda admitted it was an honor for him to be in the White House.
I’m the first president to be here after the borders have been opened up after the lockdown, so thank you very much for that invitation
— he said.
