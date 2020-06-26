Nawet 50% taniej

Following the meeting between Polish President Andrzej Duda and US President Donald Trump in Washington. What about US troops in Europe?

autor: PAP/Leszek Szymański
President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda met with the President of the USA Donald Trump in the White House. After the talks in the Oval Office there was a conference of both presidents in the Rose Garden. One of the topics was the presence of American troops in Poland.

I do not deny that I asked the President not to withdraw troops from Europe. (…) Am I ready that Poland would accept more American soldiers? Yes, I am ready. Russia invaded Ukraine, occupied the Crimea, Lugansk district, Donetsk. It had attacked Georgia earlier. (…) 100 years ago we defeated the Russians near Warsaw

— said Duda.

If we send extra troops to Poland, they’ll pay for it. We will most likely move those troops from Germany to Poland. (…) Some will return to the USA, some will be sent to other countries, including Poland. (…) Germany pays Russia billions. (…) This is a bad idea. (…) The German people are not happy about it. They are paying billions for Russian energy, and we are to defend them for that

— said Donald Trump.

The presidents had a „face-to-face” conversation in the Oval Office, and then both delegations talked.

This is the fifth official, bilateral meeting of both presidents. One took place in Poland, the others took place in the USA.

