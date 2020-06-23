Laboratory tests confirmed coronavirus infection in the next 311 people, including 128 in Silesia, where there was a series of infections in hospitals - reported the Ministry of Health on Sunday. The Ministry of Health informed that 10 more patients died. In total, since the beginning of the epidemic, the coronavirus was confirmed in 31 931 people, and 1 356 died.
Due to COVID-19, 1 877 people are being hospitalised and 71 patients are currently ventilated.
There are 93 722 people under quarantine and 17 354 under sanitary and epidemiological surveillance.
