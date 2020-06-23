An invitation for me to visit Washington and talk to President Donald Trump has officially come from the White House. The president has indicated the areas of our conversation. I won’t hide the fact that we had talked about them on the phone before, signalling the will to meet as soon as possible when the pandemic is over
— said during the press conference President Andrzej Duda referring to his visit to the United States and his meeting with US President Donald Trump.
Indeed, over the last weeks there have been discussions on the diplomatic level between our administration and the US administration. This invitation has now become a fact
— stressed President Duda.
The following areas of conversation have been marked. It is first of all the area of defence, i.e. the problem of military and allied cooperation - directly between Poland and the USA and within NATO. This is how we should look at it. It is also trade cooperation - relations between Poland and the USA, as well as the issue of US cooperation within the Three Seas Initiative. Let me remind you that in the US budget, President Trump declared $1 billion for the development of initiatives undertaken by the Three Seas
— said the president.
The third issue is energy cooperation. It’s clear that there are two areas in which we cooperate - the import of liquefied gas from the USA. We are expanding the Świnoujście gas port and increasing its capacity. However, the fact is that we have plans to place the gas port, this time a floating one, in the expanded port of Gdańsk. So these relations also take on a new dimension for the future
— emphasized Andrzej Duda.
The last topic is security in telecommunications. It is the development of 5G networks and technological cooperation
— explained the president.
Let me remind you that a month ago Microsoft announced that it intends to invest $1 billion in Poland to build a modern database center. This will be realized in cooperation with PKO. I intend to talk to President Trump about further large investments
— said the president.
Tłum. K.J.