LGBTs are not people…
— was allegedly said by MP Jacek Żalek (United Right) in an interview with TVN. It is a station currently owned by American capital, which is under special protection of the local US embassy and fiercely attacks right-wing governments.
But did Porozumienie MP really mean people? If we take a closer look at the whole context of a politician’s speech, we see that his words have been manipulated by a journalist. Żalek spoke clearly about LGBT ideology, not about people. Below we present the whole context of the MP’s conversation with the journalist.
But what is LGBT? Can you tell me?
— asked the MP at some point.
Well, that’s all people, homosexuals and so on
— responded the journalist.
No, they’re not people
— replied Żalek, clearly referring to LGBT ideology.
Excuse me? How come they’re not people? What are you saying?
— responded the outraged TVN journalist.
These are not people. This is an ideology
— continued Żalek.
No sir, these are people. There are some lines, also in this program
— said Kolenda Zaleska, clearly outraged.
(…)
Are you suggesting that when LGBT didn’t exist, there were no homosexuals? …homosexuals have been around for centuries — asked Żalek.
But he didn’t finish, because he was banished from the antenna. The left, however, started a media campaign based on claims that the right-wing MP believes that „LGBT people are not people”, although, according to the context, he was only referring to ideology.
Tłum. K.J.