LGBTs are not people…

— was allegedly said by MP Jacek Żalek (United Right) in an interview with TVN. It is a station currently owned by American capital, which is under special protection of the local US embassy and fiercely attacks right-wing governments.

But did Porozumienie MP really mean people? If we take a closer look at the whole context of a politician’s speech, we see that his words have been manipulated by a journalist. Żalek spoke clearly about LGBT ideology, not about people. Below we present the whole context of the MP’s conversation with the journalist.

But what is LGBT? Can you tell me?

— asked the MP at some point.

Well, that’s all people, homosexuals and so on

— responded the journalist.

No, they’re not people

— replied Żalek, clearly referring to LGBT ideology.

Excuse me? How come they’re not people? What are you saying?

— responded the outraged TVN journalist.

These are not people. This is an ideology

— continued Żalek.

No sir, these are people. There are some lines, also in this program

— said Kolenda Zaleska, clearly outraged.

(…)

Are you suggesting that when LGBT didn’t exist, there were no homosexuals? …homosexuals have been around for centuries — asked Żalek.

But he didn’t finish, because he was banished from the antenna. The left, however, started a media campaign based on claims that the right-wing MP believes that „LGBT people are not people”, although, according to the context, he was only referring to ideology.

Tłum. K.J.