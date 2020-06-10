On Tuesday, Andrzej Duda was asked on Radio Gdańsk to comment on the information concerning the possible withdrawal of about 9.5 thousand soldiers from Germany by the USA and reports that some of these American troops may be transferred to Poland.
The President stressed that in such a case „apart from the fact that we invite them to come to Poland, this is obviously a decision of the American authorities”.
The American army is welcome in Poland. It is the largest and strongest army in the world
— he added.
It is a very strong guarantor of safety. Especially in difficult times, when there is still a smoldering armed conflict in Ukraine, where Russia attacked Ukraine, where Russia occupies Crimea, where Russia today de facto also occupies Lugansk and Donetsk areas. So there is a visible manifestation of Russian imperialism, which has begun to return. In 2014 there was a great concern that this might go further and that the Baltic States might be attacked, and that there might even be an attempt to raise a hand against our country. This is when these decisions were made to create a far-reaching, strengthened presence on the eastern flank of NATO
— said Duda.
Tłum. K.J.