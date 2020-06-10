The chairman of the LIBE Committee is a Spanish socialist and, of course, pursues a certain policy of the European left. For several years now, two countries - Poland and Hungary - have been the target of this policy
— said Ryszard Czarnecki, Law and Justice MEP at wPolityce.pl, referring to the LIBE Committee report.
wPolityce.pl: Today the EP LIBE Committee presented a report on the rule of law in Poland. The report shows that the condition of Polish democracy is deteriorating. Do you agree with this thesis?
Ryszard Czarnecki: The only thing missing from the LIBE committee’s report is that aliens land in Poland. Because if someone wants to take the political fiction direction, it can be extended with science fiction elements. It’s all smoke and mirrors. The chairman of the LIBE Committee is a Spanish socialist and, of course, pursues a certain policy of the European left. For several years now, two countries - Poland and Hungary - have been the target of this policy.
In these countries there are either no socialists in parliament, as was the case in Poland in the previous term, or they are present in a very small number, as is the case now in Hungary and Poland. I regard the publication of this report as a political, ideological, and not a substantive action.
Nevertheless, have you found any sensible passages in this report?
No, this report is entirely suitable for the waste bin. It has nothing to do with the situation in Poland. I advise the Spanish socialist to address the situation in his own country, where his socialist government has been very late in responding to the coronavirus epidemic, making Spain one of the countries with the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world. In addition to Russia, it is the country with the highest number of infected government members.
The aforementioned head of the LIBE committee, López Aguilar, also stated that it would be necessary to link the disbursement of funds from the EU budget to the rule of law, so that the EC would have a strong tool to influence countries such as Poland.
There are no legal provisions that would allow for doing so. Secondly, it is a pity that this Spanish left wing man fails to draw conclusions from Brexit. The country, which is the second economy in the EU, decided to leave the EU because it felt it was being treated with arrogance by the EU mainstream.
This type of action can only cause upsetting tendencies in the EU. In fact, it is precisely this head of the LIBE committee and his colleagues on the left who will become gravediggers of the European project. It is precisely such attempts that make people in Europe realise that Europe is not for everyone, but for „the chosen”. This will sooner or later cause the EU to be on the slippery slope, if it is not there already.
The interview was conducted by Adam Stankiewicz, Tłum. K.J.