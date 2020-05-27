Laboratory tests confirmed coronavirus infection in the next 209 people, including 87 patients found in Silesia. There are 11 more deaths, as reported by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday. A total of 22 074 cases of infections have been reported so far, 1024 people died. The fight against coronavirus has been won by 10 200 patients.
The first findings of the analysis do not indicate that there is an increase in the number of infections as a result of easing the restrictions
— said Wojciech Andrusiewicz, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.
He also informed that the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health will announce the next stage of lifting the restrictions.
Tłum. K.J.