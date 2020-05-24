From Monday hairdressers, restaurants and „stalls” in shopping malls may be reopened - according to the Prime Minister’s ordinance published on Saturday in the Journal of Laws. However, their activity will be limited due to the coronavirus.
According to the regulation published on Saturday, the movement of passengers by trains that cross the Polish border is suspended until further notice.
As before, the person crossing the border will have to undergo a two-week quarantine.
According to the regulation, such quarantine will exempt, among others: aircraft crews, fishermen, sailors, lorry drivers, soldiers, farmers who have a farm on both sides of the border, foreign workers working in Poland or Poles working in EU countries, pupils and students studying in Poland, children who go to kindergartens in neighbouring countries. However, employees crossing the border will have to prove that they are employed in Germany for example.
The regulation states that until further notice it will not be possible to organize exhibitions, fairs, conferences. Also cultural institutions such as theatres and cinemas will not be open yet. Outdoor cinemas (open-air) and art galleries will be an exception to this rule. Artists will also be able to rehearse.
Still no tattoo parlours, fitness clubs, gyms, playrooms and amusement parks, as well as playgrounds for children will be open. Restrictions also apply to churches. The regulation reads that from Sunday, May 17, during religious worship, one participant per 10 square meters of the building will be allowed to stay in the church. In case of buildings smaller than 50 sq. m, no more than five believers will be allowed to attend the mass. Until May 16th, there can be one believer per 15 square meters in the church. Funerals, on the other hand, can still be attended by no more than 50 mourners.
According to the regulation, from Monday, i.e. May 18, restaurants, hairdressers and beauty salons, casinos will be able to resume their activity. Hotel restaurants will also be open.
„From May 18, 2020 until further notice”, it will be allowed to carry out the activity consisting in „preparing and serving meals and beverages to guests sitting at tables or guests making their own choice of dishes from the menu displayed, consumed on the spot”. It will also include the consumption and serving of drinks.
No more than one person per four square metres of room area will enter the restaurant where they are served. In the case of casinos, it will be one person per 10 square metres. Only served customers will be allowed in the hairdressing salons.
According to the regulation, sport will also come back to „life”. Trainings in stadiums, tennis courts are allowed.
Tłum. K.J.