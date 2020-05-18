Rafał Trzaskowski (Platforma Obywatelska, EPP) expressed his hope that the upcoming presidential elections will be the beginning of „a great wave of changes in Poland, where the most important words such as equality, justice and dignity will regain their proper meaning”.
KO candidate devoted much of his attention… to public television. He also announced that a new public television will be created „without TVP Info, without News”.
Hurry up to ask your questions, because you have only few weeks left…
— he answered after questions asked by the editorial staff of TVP Info.
The questions concerned the bad situation of the Polish capital, of which Trzaskowski is currently the president. However these remained unanswered.
I am delighted to have the opportunity to talk to you and explain the manipulations
— added Platform’s candidate with a sneering smile.
Tłum. K.J.