It is stated that in the elections of the President of the Republic of Poland ordered on 10 May 2020 there was no possibility to vote for the candidates - reads the PKW resolution.
Lack of possibility to vote for candidates is considered to be equivalent to lack of possibility to vote due to absence of candidates; it means that the Speaker of the Parliament now has 14 days to reorder the election
— it reads.
There will be no report to the Supreme Court; the concept of the report and the determination of a zero election result did not meet with the approval of PKW members
— informed the chairman of the PKW.
The State Election Commission (PKW) stated in a resolution adopted on Sunday that „in the elections of the President of the Republic of Poland ordered on 10 May 2020 there was no possibility to vote for candidates”.
The PKW indicated that this fact „is equivalent in effect to the lack of possibility to vote due to the absence of candidates provided for in Article 293.3 of the Electoral Code”.
When asked at a press conference whether the current situation means announcing elections starting from the beginning for all candidates, the Head of the PKW answered: „At the moment it is difficult to decide that”.
It is a question of the legislature how to determine the rules of new elections, because it should be noted that Article 102 of the Covid Act, which deprived the State Election Commission of certain competences, among others, with regard to determining and printing ballots, is still in force
— said on Sunday the President of PKW Sylwester Marciniak.
After the resolution of the State Election Commission, the date of the presidential elections on 23 May is not possible
— he added.
Tłum. K.J.