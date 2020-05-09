Law and Justice (Prawo i Sprawiedliwość) and the Agreement (Porozumienie) have prepared a solution that will ensure that Poles will enable Poles to take part in democratic elections - said Jarosław Kaczyński and Jarosław Gowin in a joint announcement sent to PAP.
Following the opposition’s rejection of all constructive proposals to allow this year’s presidential elections to be held within the constitutional deadline, the Law and Justice and the Agreement of Jarosław Gowin have prepared a solution that will guarantee Poles the possibility to take part in democratic elections
— reads in the statement signed by the Presidents of Law and Justice and Agreement.
After the expiry of the deadline of May 10, 2020 and the anticipated decision by the Supreme Court to invalidate the election, in the a situation where the elections have not been held, the Speaker of the Polish Parliament will announce new presidential elections on the first possible date
— it says.
The elections conducted by the State Election Commission will be held by postal vote, in order to ensure the safety of Poles with regard to the epidemic situation. The Agreement of Jarosław Gowin is committed to support the Act on special rules for holding general elections for the President of the Republic of Poland ordered in 2020, and at the same time will present, together with the Law and Justice, proposals for its amendment
— reads the content of the joint statement.
This puts an end to a dispute within the ruling coalition over how to conduct the elections required by the Constitution during an epidemic, which lasted several weeks.
