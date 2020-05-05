The construction of the Baltic Pipe is starting! (…) This investment is due to open in the next few days and this involves specific construction work
— said President Andrew Duda at a press conference.
It is indeed very good news for Poland, not only for the nearest future, but I deeply believe that for many decades; the construction of the Baltic Pipe, the famous gas pipeline that runs first from the Norwegian shelf to Denmark, and then through Denmark and from Denmark to Poland, to our coast, to Trzęsacz, is actually beginning (…)
— said the president.
This investment is starting literally in the next few days with actual construction work
— he added.
During the press conference, the President emphasized the importance of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline for Poland’s independence from gas supplies from Russia.
If we consider the full diversification of gas supplies to Poland, if we intend to make Poland fully independent from Russia as a consumer, then this is the milestone on the way to this non-dependence
— said Duda.
Tłum. K.J.