In the Polish calendar, there are days that not even the coronavirus pandemic can take away
— said Mateusz Morawiecki while giving his best wishes on the Day of Polish Communities and Poles living abroad, held on 2nd May.
The same day is also celebrated as the Day of the Flag, the white-and-red colours of which „capture the entire spectrum of our stories, our emotions and our dreams” he continued.
The Prime Minister remarked that Poland also includes Polish citizens living all around the world.
He thanked his fellow citizens abroad for representing Poland in such a dignified way through their work and talent.
Remember. Wherever you are, it is your motherland, your home; it remains by your side
— he concluded.
Source: KPRM