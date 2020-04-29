At present, 2934 patients are hospitalized because of the coronavirus; 82 thousand 643 people are quarantined; 2655 people have recovered, the Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday morning.
The Ministry also reported that 18 thousand 394 people are under sanitary and epidemiological supervision.
In total, SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in Poland so far in 11 thousand 902 people, 562 of whom died.
The information that a person is under quarantine refers to healthy individuals who had close contact with people infected or suspected of being infected with the coronavirus.
