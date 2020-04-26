IPN’s History Point in Chicago under the patronage of the Polish Teachers Association in America and the oldest Polish-language newspaper which has been published continuously outside of Poland since 1908 ”Dziennik Związkowy” would like to invite you to take part in a photo competition addressed to Polish community students and their families „Polskość bielą i czerwienią się mieni”.
The condition of participation in the competition is the child’s attendance at a Polish community school.
The competition consists of two main categories: individual student photos and family photos. One high-quality recent photo from a selected category should be sent to the following address: przystanekhistoriachicago@gmail.com by 5 May 2020. The photo should show how we manifest our Polish heritage and culture in connection with the May holidays:
— 3 May Constitution Day,
— Polish National Flag Day,
— the Polish Diaspora and Poles Abroad Day
Please send a scan of the filled out application form along with your photo.
More information on the prizes and detailed conditions of participation are available here.
Source: IPN