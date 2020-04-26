On the 77th anniversary of the outbreak of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, the head of the government laid flowers at the Ghetto Heroes Monument in Muranów, Warsaw.
The uprising was the largest Jewish armed uprising during the Second World War and the first urban uprising in the occupied Europe. The fighting began on 19 April 1943, on the eve of Pesach, in response to the final liquidation of the ghetto planned by the Germans.
Fighters from the Jewish Combat Organization (ŻOB) and the Jewish Military Union (ŻZW) carried out armed resistance against the German troops that were liquidating the ghetto. The uprising lasted less than a month and it ended tragically on 16 May 1943 when the Germans blew up the Great Synagogue at Tłomackie Street.
Source: KPRM