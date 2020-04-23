Mr. President,
We are living in extremely difficult times. People across the world are working relentlessly to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and to save human lives. Despite these times of difficulty and fear, however, some statements simply cannot go unanswered.
We have learned with astonishment that in a recent Spiegel interview you basically called the Hungarian Prime Minister a Nazi. We hereby express our profound indignation and categorically reject your statement. Viktor Orbán has never said or done anything to deserve such parallels.
Political disagreements are a normal phenomenon in any democracy. However, calling a political opponent a Nazi without any justification has so far only been a well-known tool of the Left against conservative politicians and parties. It is all the more disappointing to see the leader of a Christian-democratic party do the same.
Calling someone a Nazi without justification is also a disgrace towards the millions of people – Jews and others – who suffered under Nazi terror. It is an insult towards the memory of the victims and their living successors. It is cynical and morally unacceptable.
However extraordinary these times may be, political leaders must remain worthy of the office they hold. We believe these comments go way too far and should be rectified.
Sincerely,
Tamás Deutsch, MEP Head of the Hungarian EPP Delegation Fidesz – Hungarian Civic Union, Hungary, EPP Group
György Hölvényi, MEP International Director of the Christian-Democratic People’s Party (KDNP) Hungary, EPP Group
Balázs Hidvéghi, MEP Fidesz – Hungarian Civic Union Hungary EPP Group