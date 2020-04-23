The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Poland exceeded 10 thousand and 420 deaths. On Wednesday the Ministry of Health reported 313 new infections and 25 deaths.
The infection has been confirmed so far in a total of 10 thousand 169 people, 426 of whom died.
There are 313 new infections and 25 deaths in the country. Deaths were reported in Poznań, Gdańsk, Bolesławiec, Wałbrzych, Wrocław, Zgierz, Bełchatów, Grudziądz, Warsaw, Kraków, Tychy, Racibórz and Radom.
The highest number of infections has been confirmed so far in the Mazowieckie Voivodeship (2098), Śląskie Voivodeship (1614) and Dolnośląskie Voivodeship (1144). The lowest number of cases was recorded in Lubuskie Voivodeship (85) and Warmińsko-Mazurskie Voivodeship (145). On Wednesday, the Ministry informed that over 238 thousand tests for coronavirus were performed in Poland, of which over 14.4 thousand during the last day.
Due to the coronavirus, about 3.5 thousand people are hospitalized; about 98 thousand people are quarantined and about 22.7 thousand are under sanitary and epidemiological supervision. The Ministry’s data indicate that over 1.5 thousand people have recovered.
Tłum. K.J.