According to the Social Changes survey commissioned by wPolityce.pl, if the presidential election were held this Sunday, Andrzej Duda would win it in the first round, gaining record support in the history of our survey. At the same time, four other candidates have a very similar level of support, which means that each of them would have a chance to take second place. The third important conclusion is the rapidly growing amount of votes.
If the elections took place this Sunday, 59% would vote for the current president Andrzej Duda, which means an increase by 6 percentage points.
In second place - again - Władyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz with the support of 10% of respondents. This means that the PSL candidate loses 3 points compared to the previous survey.
In third place, Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska with the support of 9%, which means a drop of 2 points.
In fourth place Krzysztof Bosak with 8 percent support. The Confederacy candidate gained 1 point in comparison with the previous survey.
The same large group of voters – 8 percent - supports Szymon Hołownia, who loses 1 point in comparison with the previous survey.
In the second to last place, the Left’s candidate Robert Biedroń, who was chosen by 5 percent of the respondents; the same as a week ago.
1 percent of respondents wish to vote for Marek Jakubiak, which means a drop of 1 point.
Importantly, the turnout is growing. While a week ago, 29% of respondents declared their participation in the elections, now the rate is 36%.
The survey was carried out using the CAWI method from 10 to 13 April 2020. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles. N=1060 participated in the survey.
