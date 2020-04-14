The Ministry of Health informed on Monday afternoon about new confirmed coronavirus cases. A total of 7049 people have been ill so far and 251 have died. The Ministry has launched an application that will help to assess the risk of Covid-19 infection.
Total number of coronavirus infected: 7049/251 (all positive cases/including deceased persons)
- informs the Ministry of Health.
According to GIS Twitter, the average incidence rate of coronavirus in Poland is 17.4 per 100 thousand people.
So far 129,560 thousand tests for the presence of coronavirus have been conducted in Poland, over 11,2 thousand of them were done during the last day, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday.
More than 80 policemen, who perform their duties with dedication on a daily basis, are infected with the coronavirus - informed the Polish Press Agency on Saturday the spokesman of the chief police officer, inspector Mariusz Ciarka. In turn, more than 1720 officers have been or are under quarantine from the beginning of operations.
Nearly 1/3 of cases (30.1%) of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Poland are the result of contact with a patient in a hospital or clinic - according to the data made available on Friday by GIS.
Tłum.K.J.