More people infected with the coronavirus have died - informed the Ministry of Health. The Ministry also reports new infections. There are 4848 new infections in total. 129 deaths have already been reported.
What about the restrictions? Information on Thursday
All information concerning further restrictions in the context of Easter and what happens after Easter, including decisions on the exams (eighth and final grades) will be announced this Thursday
— said a government spokesperson Piotr Müller on Polish Radio 24.
The government spokesman on Polish Radio 24 was asked how long the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the epidemic itself would last.
Müller said that at the moment there is nobody who can clearly define it.
However, we see and prepare ourselves for such a functioning of the society and the economy, which will operate simultaneously even in this difficult situation
— he said. He added that such a plan was already presented by e.g. Austria.
Therefore, we too in the economic sectors here and in the whole government, along with the Ministry of Health, are also preparing such a plan to move out of the major restrictions that currently prevail
— said Müller.
He pointed out that the issue to be determined and an issue that is not yet clear at the moment is the term „when we will start to return to this new normality”.
Tłum. K.J.