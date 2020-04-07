May the palm be a sign of prayer and hope in our homes
— that is how Fr. Paweł Rytel-Andrianik, the spokesperson of the Polish Episcopal Conference (KEP), encourages to post photos of Easter palms on Twitter.
Spokesperson of KEP:
„Let’s create a virtual procession with the palms” Palm in the #KEP Secretariat Chapel. Let’s put pictures of our Easter palms with hashtag #Palma. Let’s create a virtual procession with the palms. Let the palm be a sign of prayer and hope in our homes. #Palm Sunday2020
— writes Fr. Rytel-Andrianik.
Amazing response
The appeal of the spokesperson of the Polish Episcopal Conference met with a great response on Twitter. Poles willingly share photos of Easter palms.
** Due to problems with distribution of the printed version of the weekly magazine „Sieci” (closed shops, limited social mobility) we kindly ask you to support and purchase an electronic subscription - now at an exceptionally favourable price! Thank you in advance!
Tłum. K.J.