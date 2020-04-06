The Ministry of Health informed on Sunday morning that the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Poland increased to 3834 after 207 new cases were confirmed. The death of another five people was also reported.
In total, 84 people died as a result of coronavirus infection. According to the daily report published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday morning, there are 2,434 people hospitalized in Poland because of Covid-19, 131,888 are under quarantine, 39,157 are under epidemiological surveillance and 134 have recovered.
Tłum. K.J.