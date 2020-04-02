Among this group fourteen soldiers and three employees of the Polish Army are sick with Covid-19 — informed the Ministry of National Defence on Saturday. More than 900 people are quarantined in the whole country, including 357 WAT cadets.
In all units of the Polish Army restrictive anti-epidemic measures and safety requirements have been implemented in accordance with the recommendations of the Chief Sanitary Inspector of the Polish Army. Extended epidemic monitoring is maintained due to the current epidemiological situation in the country and in the world
— stressed the department.
Nearly 5.4 thousand soldiers, who support the Border Guard, help the elderly and those under quarantine, participated in fighting the coronavirus epidemic on Saturday.
