In a letter to the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, the two Chairmen of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR), Ryszard Legutko and Raffaele Fitto called for active engagement in helping the governments and citizens of the European Union overcome the Covid-19 crisis through the transfer of unused daily allowances - a result of telework and changes to the Parliamentary agenda - to buy medical equipment, which is urgently needed to save lives.
The letter concludes:
In the age of global crisis, the citizens of the Member States expect from the EU not only empty gestures and unnecessary debates, but above all real actions in the spirit of solidarity with the people in need.
The Letter reads:
Dear Mr. President,
In light of the grave struggles that the governments of the Member States are facing over the coronavirus pandemic, we call for the European Parliament to actively engage in helping the governments and citizens of the European Union in overcome this crisis.
Therefore, we request the transfer of daily allowance funds that have already and will further remain unallocated as a result of telework and changes to the Parliamentary agenda, for the purpose of purchasing medical equipment (respirators and personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals), which is urgently needed to save lives.
Whereas, some funds were and will not be allocated, due to the changes in working times with the new restrictive measures in place, following the Covid-19 outbreak.
In the age of global crisis, the citizens of the Member States expect from the EU not only empty gestures and unnecessary debates, but above all real actions in the spirit of solidarity with the people in need.
Yours sincerely,
Ryszard Legutko
Raffaele Fitto
Chairmen of the ECR Group
gim, source: ECR