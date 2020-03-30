I’m totally suspending my campaign. I will only deal with what I have been doing so far, i.e. I will carry out the tasks faced by the MP of the Republic of Poland
— declared on Sunday the candidate of the Civic Coalition for President Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska.
During the conference held in front of the Parliament, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska stressed, addressing her opponents, that now is the time to make it clear that the presidential election on 10 May cannot take place.
— she added.
Nevertheless, many commentators point out that the actual cause is a dramatically unsuccessful campaign of the PO candidate, which was full of mistakes, failures and lapses. The support for her in the survey has been falling from week to week.
Tłum. K.J.