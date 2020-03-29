I hope that through discipline and responsibility we will avoid a long epidemic and be able to return to normal life
— said President Andrzej Duda in the „Gość Wiadomości” programme.
The president spoke about the restrictions introduced by the government to counteract the spread of coronavirus in Poland.
We introduced security measures early, looking at standards in the West. (…) Relatively radical measures were applied very early in Poland. Looking at the level of the infected cases in our country, these measures worked
— he said.
Looking at Italy and Spain, it’s terrifying. (…) Minister Szumowski was absolutely right. (…)
— he added.
The President thanked for the generous work of the services.
Thank you very much for your attitude
— he said.
He also spoke about the need for national discipline.
I know it’s terribly tiring, but we fight with all our might and it’s a national mobilization. (…) I hope that through discipline and responsibility we will avoid a long epidemic and be able to return to normal life
— said Andrzej Duda.
When will the Senate get back to work?
He also spoke of the Senate and Marshal Grodzki.
I talked with Marshal Grodzki and appealed to him that the Senate should start working as soon as possible. I’m glad that he agreed on one point that this package should be signed by the President before April 1
— he said.
It’s going to be an economic tsunami and we have to survive it
— he added.
The President referred to the issue of elections to be held on 10 May.
Elections are a very important element, ensuring the continuity of state power. (…) Nobody knows what will happen on May 10. (…) I hope that it will be possible to conduct these elections without any problems.
Tłum. K.J.