The government is implementing further restrictions in relation to coronavirus. The Prime Minister: „We are concerned about what is happening. We can’t afford to become complacent.”
What does that mean exactly?
1. The regulation enters into force on 25 March, i.e. on Wednesday.
2. The most important point is the prohibition of movement except for work, volunteering in the fight against COVID, participation in religious events and „essential matters of everyday life”.
3. Means of public transport are in operation, but can be used by no more than as many people at a time as the number of seats divided by 2.
4. Church events can be attended at the same time by no more than 5 people, excluding those who are in service.
5. Prohibition of gatherings, events, etc., except for those in which only members of the family and persons in permanent residence participate.
6. All previous bans remain in force, i.e. a significant limitation of the activity of shopping malls and a complete ban on all catering and entertainment activities.
7. Mandatory 14-day quarantine for those returning from abroad (today over 10,000 people) is still in operation. Only persons who travel in connection with their duties are excluded.
Tłum. K. J.