According to a survey conducted by the Social Changes studio commissioned by wPolityce.pl, Poles increasingly appreciate the government’s actions in fighting the coronavirus epidemic. A large majority of the Civic Coalition’s voters (KO) also speaks positively about the government’s actions.
In our survey we asked the respondents the following question:
How do you assess the Polish government’s actions with regard to coronavirus (COVID-19)?
In the opinion of as many as 71% of respondents, the government’s actions should be assessed „definitely positive” (29%) or “rather positive” (42%). This means an increase of 23 percentage points in positive ratings over the last week.
According to 18 %, the government’s actions should be rated „definitely negative” (5%) or „rather negative” (13%). The total number of negative opinions dropped by 6 points compared to the previous survey.
11% of respondents chose the answer „I don’t have an opinion”, which means a drop of 17 points.
Importantly, not only 86% of the Law and Justice electorate but also 62% of the Civic Coalition’s voters expressed positive opinions about the government’s actions. In the previous survey this indicator was 37%.
The results of the previous survey are presented below:
The survey was conducted using the CAWI method from 13 to 17 March 2020. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative sample of Poles (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence). N=1065 participated in the survey.
Tłum. K.J.