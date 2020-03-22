In a gesture of solidarity with Italy, heavily affected by the coronavirus, an exceptional illumination was displayed on the facade of the Presidential Palace.
The illumination features the Italian flag with the inscription „Solidarity” next to it.
The wPolityce.pl portal has recently reported that President Andrzej Duda held a conversation with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. President Duda expressed his solidarity with the Italian people, who are in a particularly difficult situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
