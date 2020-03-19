Since the coronavirus infection was detected in another 18 people, the number of confirmed cases in Poland increased to 305, according to the Ministry of Health on Thursday.
The Ministry reported that the new cases concern six people from the Silesian Voivodeship, six from the Łódź Voivodeship, three from the Lublin Voivodeship and one person each from the Opolskie, Wielkopolskie and Świętokrzyskie Voivodeships.
The total number of confirmed cases is currently 305. Five of these persons have died.
