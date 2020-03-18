On Sunday, the first flight with Poles took place from London-Heathrow as part of Operation #LOTdoDomu, organised by LOT Polish Airlines and the government - said Michał Czernicki, acting spokesperson for the company, on Saturday. The plane landed in Warsaw around 1 p.m.
On Saturday evening, at a press conference attended by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Chief Sanitary Inspector Jarosław Pinkas, President of LOT Polish Airlines Rafał Milczarski announced Operation #LOTdoDomu. LOT’s president assured that Poles wishing to return to the country would be able to use the following websites after 10 p.m.: lotdodomu.pl or lotdodomu.com.
The Polish carrier, together with the Polish government, has launched the operation #LOTdoDomu, intended primarily for Polish citizens who remain outside the country and are not able to cross the Polish border by land due to the considerable distance. Thanks to the support of the Polish government they will be able to return to the country by air
— the company informed in Saturday’s announcement.
On Saturday, the Regulation of the Council of Ministers on air traffic bans was published in the Journal of Laws. According to the regulation, it introduces a ban on landing at Polish airports of planes carrying out international flights with passengers. An exception is made for aircrafts carrying Polish citizens returning to Poland by aircraft chartered on behalf of the Prime Minister.
The Ordinance came into force on the day following the date of its announcement; it expires 14 days after the announcement.
Tłum. K.J.