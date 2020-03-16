At the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, another meeting concerning the coronavirus has been held by the Government Crisis Management Team, chaired by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
It was established during the meeting, among other things, that by Tuesday the Minister of Development Jadwiga Emilewicz is to prepare a package of support options for companies from the sectors which had suffered greatest losses due to coronavirus. The Minister of Finance is to issue a regulation to exempt from excise duty spirit alcohol used for the production of disinfectants, while the disinfectant will be produced by PKN Orlen and supplied to schools by the end of next week.
Moreover, Minister Łukasz Szumowski will launch a special hotline dedicated to doctors only.
Following the recommendations of the Prime Minister, communication as part of the Government Centre for Security has been established with every municipality
— informed the Head of the Chancellery of Prime Minister.
As of today, the free National Health Fund hotline, 800 190 590, has been supplemented with direct telephone numbers to Primary Care clinics
— added Deputy Minister of Health Janusz Cieszyński.
