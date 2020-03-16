Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Polish football league suspended the football matches at least until the end of March - it was announced on Friday. The date of resuming the competition is to be set next week.
During the last 24 hours, we have held a number of consultations with the Association and other leagues that have also decided to postpone matches. We have also consulted the state administration and sanitary authorities
— stressed the president of Ekstraklasa S.A. Marcin Animucki.
The date of resuming the matches will be determined after hearing the decisions of UEFA.
Tłum. K.J.