On Friday after his visit to Bank Żywności in Ciechanów (Mazowieckie Voivodeship), President Andrzej Duda assured that there would be plenty of food in Poland. He also informed that the introduction of a state of emergency in the country is not currently under consideration and there is no motion of the Council of Ministers on this matter.
The President reminded that people who are in a difficult situation due to their quarantine and cannot do their own shopping will be searched for by social welfare centres which will provide such assistance. He also called for all those who have knowledge about such people to report their needs to social welfare centers.
Tłum. K.J.