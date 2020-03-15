We decided to introduce an epidemic emergency, which allows us to impose the necessary restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus
— said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the press conference.
We will introduce full controls on all Polish borders. We are making a decision on temporary restoration of the borders. Initially, for 10 days, with a possibility to extend it by 20 days. After crossing the border, Polish citizens will be sent to a 14-day quarantine. We cannot afford to open the borders to foreigners
— he said.
All stores remain open; there will be no shortage of cash in the banks. (…) There will be no shortage of money
— he said.
We have limited the activity of shopping malls whereas shops, drugstores remain open
— he added.
We have to seal our borders and limit traffic so as to limit the spread of the virus
— said Prime Minister Morawiecki.
The borders remain open for the flow of goods (…) there are no reasons for or concerns that we will run out of food (…) we have very large excesses
— said the Prime Minister.
International passenger air connections will be suspended, as well as the rail connections, which will be suspended from Sunday, from 0.00 a.m. on a Saturday night
— informed the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday, during a press conference, indicated that domestic air and rail traffic is maintained and will remain unchanged. It will be similar with car traffic for Poles returning from abroad, but - as he pointed out - strict procedures will be introduced in this case.
We have decided to suspend the operation of all restaurants, bars, pubs, casinos.
— he informed.
As Mateusz Morawiecki added, „all restaurants, cafés and other such service points that operate and which have such a possibility can continue to provide take-away services, for the so-called „delivery”. According to the Prime Minister, „delivery generates less risk”.
We introduce a limitation of collective meetings to 50 people. This limitation is of a general nature. It applies to all places where people could gather. (…)
Such restrictions change the lives of millions of Poles, but are needed to protect us from the effects of the pandemic
— explained the Prime Minister.
This is the last moment to act decisively. (…) Sometimes the medicine is bitter and the operation can be painful, but it leads to better health and the fate of all of us depends on how we behave now. We still have a chance to make the actions that we take succeed
— added health minister Łukasz Szumowski.
Tłum. K.J.