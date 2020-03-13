We have 3 new cases of coronavirus infection, confirmed by positive laboratory tests
— reported the Ministry of Health.
Confirmed results concern: 2 people from Podkarpackie Voivodeship (Rzeszów) and one person from Wielkopolskie Voivodeship (Poznań).
In total, we have 58 cases of coronavirus infection in Poland. The first victim of the coronavirus died. She is a 57-year-old patient from a hospital in Poznań.
Among the remaining patients, a 73-year-old man is in the most serious condition, suffering from other diseases as well. The patient has breathing problems. This man got infected from a family member who came from the USA. A 74-year-old woman is also in serious condition and has a family connection with an elderly man. The first patient in Lower Silesia with a confirmed infection with a new pathogen is in a very good condition - a 26-year-old man who came back from Great Britain.
Tłum. K.J.