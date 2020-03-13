Poland produces food above and beyond its needs; basic products such as flour, meat, milk, eggs, vegetables will never run out
— said Jan Krzysztof Ardanowski, Minister of Agriculture.
Buying food in a situation of some kind of danger takes place in every country. People do not know how the market will behave, whether shops will operate and how long it will be necessary to limit purchases. Empty shelves also occur in supermarkets in Berlin, where everything has been bought out
— indicated the minister.
People in Poland, for fear of the coronavirus, also buy food, first of all what does not spoil, but - as he said - it is temporary.
The supply channels are such that the missing products will be delivered to the shops, because food production in Poland is at a high level and there are stocks, so I do not expect dramatic situations
— convinced Ardanowski.
He explained that buying more food is quite a rational decision, because children will now be at home, so more food will be needed. One will need to survive two weeks, maybe it is better to have products at home than to run around the shops.
Tłum. K.J.