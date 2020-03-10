The condition of the patient who’s confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus is good. There’s nothing alarming happening to him right now. He is waiting till he can finally go home - said Jacek Smykał, the head of the Clinical Infectious Disease Ward of the hospital in Zielona Góra.
President of Gorzow Wlkp. Jacek Wójcicki from Lubuskie Voivodship decided on Thursday to suspend the organization of city events for a period of two weeks.
The decision was made in connection with the confirmed case of coronavirus in Zielona Góra, a neighboring town
— Wiesław Ciepiela, a spokesman for the Polish Press Agency, told PAP.
The decision of the President of Gorzów Wlkp. - as Wiesław Ciepiela, a spokesman for the Polish Press Agency, informed PAP - has a preventive character. It was decided that from March 5th for a period of two weeks no city events will take place.
The city services will observe the situation and assess whether the decision made has an impact on security
— was told by the president’s spokesman.
He added that the crisis management staff appointed in Gorzów Wielkopolski by the city president closely cooperates with the services of the Lubuskie Voivodship Governor.
Spokesperson of the Lubuskie Voivodship Governor Aleksandra Chmielińska-Ciepły told PAP that the voivodship governor’s decision to suspend the events applies to events of over one thousand people.
In two schools in Dobrzyń by the Vistula River (Kujawsko-Pomorskie) classes were cancelled due to the quarantine of 4 inhabitants of Lipno County. It is due to a man who traveled on the same bus with a coronavirus-infected patient from Lubuskie and his family.
I confirm the information about the cancellation of classes in two educational institutions in Dobrzyń by the Vistula River. This morning, a meeting of the District Emergency Headquarters was held. Yesterday, we received information from the sanitary service that one of the residents of our district - from the municipality of Dobrzyń by the Vistula River - traveled by bus together with a person who was hospitalised in Zielona Góra and diagnosed with a coronavirus infection
— the Lipno district head Krzysztof Baranowski told PAP.
Tłum. K.J.