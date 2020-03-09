Over 60-year-old coronavirus-infected patient is staying on the infectious ward in S. Żeromski Hospital in Kraków - said Jerzy Friediger, director of the hospital, to PAP.
Already five people with confirmed coronavirus infection are being treated in the infectious ward of the Józef Rostek Regional Hospital in Racibórz (Śląskie) - the director of the facility Ryszard Rudnik informed the journalists on Monday. The Ministry of Health announced a press conference on the current epidemiological situation at 12.00.
The first case in Kraków
The man was hospitalized on Saturday night. He was recently in northern Italy. His condition is good and stable
— said the director.
The Małopolska sanitary unit does not provide information about the patient or his family. At 12.30 p.m. a press conference of the Governor of Małopolska Voivodeship and representatives of Żeromski Hospital is to take place.
Three more cases in Racibórz
On Sunday, two people with confirmed infection were hospitalized in the facility - a woman and a man.
We had two patients already marked, but today another three people who had already been referred from the quarantine by the sanitary service had a confirmed positive result
— said Director Rudnik.
They’re stable. Their condition is not severe. All the people who are in our infectious ward are in good shape
— added the director.
Due to the confirmation of coronavirus infection in two inhabitants of Rybnik, on Monday morning the town authorities decided to cancel the classes in: Primary School No. 9 in Cmentarna Street and School Complex No. 3 in Orzepowicka Street, School and Kindergarten Complex No. 14 in Kręta and Staffa Street. These facilities will undergo disinfection.
By Sunday 11 confirmed cases
By Sunday evening, 11 people had been hospitalized throughout the country due to coronavirus infection. An elderly man in a hospital in Wrocław is in a severe condition.
As the head of the health department Łukasz Szumowski said on Monday, there will be more and more coronavirus-infected people.
We should stay calm; the most important thing is to follow the recommendations of the Chief Sanitary Inspector, the sanitary department and the Ministry of Health
— said the minister on TOK FM radio.
The infectious disease COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, appeared in December in Wuhan, central China. Since then, the infection has been reported in such countries as South Korea, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Taiwan, Canada, the United States and Australia.
Tłum. K.J.