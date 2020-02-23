This is an honorary distinction established in March 2009 by the IPN’s President and conferred by the Institute. It is granted to individuals and organisations in recognition of their outstanding contribution to commemorating the history of the Polish Nation and supporting the IPN in its statutory activities in the field of education and research.
Nominations are welcomed for individuals and institutions active outside Poland and especially involved in cultivating Polish historical memory, committed to preserving, promoting and enhancing the knowledge of recent history of Poland, and to uncovering forgotten facts and persons who have rendered great services to the Polish Nation. Posthumous decoration may also be requested.
The description (up to three pages long) should specify the actions aimed at cultivating historical remembrance of Poland and Poles outside the country and supporting the IPN in its activity in the field of education, research and publishing (e.g. collecting relics related to Polsih history, searching for, collecting and archiving documents, taking care of cemeteries or memorials, projects promoting contemporary history of Poland, etc.). Pursuant to the Act on the Institute of National Remembrance of 18/12/1998, the activity of the IPN focuses solely on modern Polish history, i.e. events from 8 November 1917 to 31 July 1990. Therefore, the award is given for actions related to that period.
Award proposal should include: information about the candidate, a description of the merits that may constitute ground for granting the distinction, and copies of any documents certifying the candidate’s achievements that are available to the applicant. The proposal should include a statement of consent by the nominee (not applicable to candidates proposed posthumously). Proposals should be made exclusively in writing and sent no later than 31 May 2020 (as per postmark) to the following address:
Instytut Pamięci Narodowej
Biuro Edukacji Narodowej ul. Wołoska 7 02-675 Warszawa
POLAND
(„Świadek Historii”)
In matters related to the award you may also contact Katarzyna Miśkiewicz via e-mail at: swiadek.historii@ipn.gov.pl.
IF YOU NEED MORE DETAILS VISIT IPN.GOV.PL
Source: IPN