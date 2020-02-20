The Social Changes studio survey commissioned by wPolityce.pl asked the Poles three important questions concerning the evaluation of the attitudes of the judiciary.
To the question:
Do you think that judges in Poland are driven by political motives?
— 45% of the respondents answered affirmatively, of which 20% answered „definitely yes” and 25 percent „rather yes”.
The opposite opinion was expressed by 30% of respondents, of which 13% answered „definitely not” and 17% „rather not”.
At the same time, it is clear that the electorates of the two largest parties have an extremely different position on this issue. While 69% of the Law and Justice voters believe that judges are guided by political motives, this figure among the Civic Coalition voters is only (or ‘as much as’) 24%.
The next question was:
Do you see political motivation in the actions of some judges who oppose the solutions proposed by the authorities?
In this case as well, 45% of respondents answered in the affirmative, of which 20% „definitely yes”, and 25 percent „rather yes”.
The opposite opinion was voiced by 28% of respondents, of which 14% answered „definitely not” and 14% „rather not”.
To the general question:
How do you assess the behavior of judges in Poland?
— 32% answered „definitely positively” or „rather positively”, and 40% of respondents answered „definitely negatively” or „rather negatively”. The survey shows that the judges are assessed particularly well by the Civic Coalition voters - 73% of positive responses.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI method between 1 and 4 February 2020. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative sample of Poles (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence). N=1080 participated in the survey.
Tłum. K.J.