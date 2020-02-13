These are not EU prerogatives. There is no such European law
— this is how Witold Waszczykowski, Law and Justice (PiS) MEP, comments on Twitter about a possible financial penalty imposed on Poland by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).
Witold Waszczykowski claims that the CJEU has no right to interfere with judicial reform in Poland. These are not prerogatives of European institutions.
No EU institution can hold us accountable for the reforms of the judiciary. These are not EU prerogatives. There is no such European law. We should subtract any possible penalties from our membership fee. We do not pay for illegal penalties
— writes the former Foreign Minister.
Tłum. K.J.