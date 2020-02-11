In the new issue of „Sieci” the journalists of the weekly explain what is behind such a massive attack on Poland, especially from commentators unfavourable towards our country.
The economy is growing stronger and stronger, the army is growing in importance on the map of Europe. Poland is on the rise and it has ambitions. This is causing counteraction. Will we survive?
— writes Michał Karnowski in the weekly magazine.
Michał Karnowski describes the onslaught of criticism that hits our homeland and government from commercial media, opposition and left-wing propagandists. He enumerates the theses voiced by commentators unfavourable towards Poland: the world condemns us for the reforms of the judiciary, Brussels loses patience, and there are only bad trends in the country. According to Karnowski, the situation is completely different. Poland has never been so strong politically and economically.
Michał Karnowski emphasizes that the government has used the money recovered from the thieves to support the social development of families, but acted wisely, without exaggeration. Poland is growing stronger:
It has regained control over the banking system (repolonization). It has regained a minimum of information sovereignty (thanks to TVP managed by Jacek Kurski). It started to sensibly use the public resources saved from the thieving privatization. It rebuilt the power of economic flywheels like Orlen, LOT, PZU Group.
In the opinion of the author, it is very important to continue the reform of the judiciary, despite foreign laments.
Tłum. K.J.