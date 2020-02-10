Shocking information! The court sentenced journalist Michał Majewski for defending Sylwester Latkowski, whom ABW agents tried to rip out a laptop containing information about the tape scandal in 2014.
Judge Monika Tkaczyk-Turek found me guilty and sentenced me to 18 thousand zloty of fine
— wrote the journalist.
Do you remember the famous scene with the laptop being torn from the editor Latkowski by ABW agents? Well, last Monday the case had its little finale. The court sentenced me for obstructing the removal of that laptop from Latkowski
— wrote Majewski on the website of „Wprost” weekly.
The little final of the case took place two days ago. Judge Monika Tkaczyk-Turek from the District Court in Warsaw, in the trial of Józef Gacek, prosecutor in charge of the action in Wprost, found me guilty and sentenced me to 18 thousand zloty of fine under Article 224 § 2 of the penal code. I will only add, that under the rule of Andrzej Seremet’s prosecutor’s office and the PO-PSL coalition, the investigators conducted proceedings on this issue and discontinued them, not finding the signs of crime in our behaviour
— we read.
Majewski stresses that it was ABW agents who tried to rip Latkowski’s computer out, and he did not in any way use violence or threats against them.
Tłum.K.J.