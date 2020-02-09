Better late than never? The Jerusalem Institute of Yad Vashem apologizes for the historical errors that appeared in the World Holocaust Forum.
Yad Vashem apologized for the presentation of the contents that „distorted” the historical facts at the World Holocaust Forum, claiming that the Soviet Union was almost the only winner over Nazi Germany.
In the letter to the Haaretz editorial office, Yad Vashem admits that the information presented during this event contained „inaccuracies” and „partial presentation of facts”, which „caused an imbalanced impression”.
During the presentation at the 5th World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, a map was presented suggesting that German aggression against European countries began in 1942. It also depicted the incorrect outline of Poland - it was not presented within the pre-1939 boundaries, or those after 1945. In turn, the areas signed as Belarus reached as far south as the Carpathians.
One of the maps was signed „Nazi Conquest 1942”. According to it, German aggression reached Austria, Czechoslovakia, Poland, Hungary, Denmark, Belarus, Lithuania and Latvia. The brown color also filled the territory marked „East Prussia”. This area was part of the Third Reich in 1933-1945.
Video recordings shown on the forum did not mention the crimes of the Soviet Union during World War II nor its responsibility for the outbreak of war.
They did not contain any reference to the division of Poland between Soviet Russia and Nazi Germany in 1939, nor the occupation of Western Europe in 1940
- admitted Yad Vashem. Concentration camps were also confused with death camps.
Unfortunately, the films that accompanied the event, especially where they were supposed to present the key points of the Second World War and the Holocaust, were not accurate and the picture of historical facts was one-sided
— highlighted the statement.
We apologize for this very unfortunate incident. These recordings do not represent the Institute’s research position on these issues
— it was written in a letter signed by Prof. Dan Michman, the head of the International Institute of Your Ladyship.
The editorial staff of „Haaretz”, which published excerpts from the Yad Vashem letter, points out that there was no explanation to what extent the Institute was responsible for preparing the content that appeared during the ceremony. Could it be that everything was imposed by the Mosze Kantor Foundation under the Russian narrative?
Tłum. K.J.